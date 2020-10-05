Officials seeking owner of dog involved in attack on child

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County officials are asking for the public’s help with information on a dog attack at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont.

According to the county health department, a child was bitten by a grey, pit bull-type dog on Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the attack happened when the child was walking back to the Hog Rock parking lot located within the park.

The biting dog was with a couple in their forties or fifties, officials say and walked with another white spaniel-type dog.

“Both dogs were leashed, but the pit bull was known to be unfriendly and attacked unprovoked as it passed by the child,” the park wrote in a post on Facebook. “Owners did not assist the injured child, provide their name nor information about the dog, and its vaccinations.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s health or whereabouts are asked to contact Frederick County Animal Control at 240-405-5916.

Relevant information may avoid any unnecessary and expensive post-exposure rabies vaccinations for the victim.