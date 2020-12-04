Officials say the 2020 Census is one for the books

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The 2020 census was one for the books in Montgomery County.
As results from the 2020 census start to trickle in officials from the office of community partnerships say they were able to reach all of the areas that did not perform well in 2010. There were five areas in particular which included, Fairland/Castle Boulevard, Wheaton, Montgomery Village, Long Branch, and Aspen Hill.
“We recognized early on that there was a significant overlap between communities that were most directly impacted by COVID and our targeted census communities,” said Diane Vu, director of the Office of Community Partnerships. “We tied covid resources to our census outreach.”
Vu says her office was able to reach these areas using WhatsApp, Facebook posts, targeted text messages, and advertising on Ride-On buses.
78% of Montgomery County responded to this year’s census, which beats 2010’s census record by nearly 2%.
