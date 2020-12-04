Officials say the 2020 Census is one for the books

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, is an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. A complete count of Montana’s households could come with a big reward: a second seat in Congress and millions of federal dollars annually. But the 2020 census deadline remains in flux, making it uncertain if census takers will finish counting the vast, rural state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The 2020 census was one for the books in Montgomery County.

As results from the 2020 census start to trickle in officials from the office of community partnerships say they were able to reach all of the areas that did not perform well in 2010. There were five areas in particular which included, Fairland/Castle Boulevard, Wheaton, Montgomery Village, Long Branch, and Aspen Hill.

“We recognized early on that there was a significant overlap between communities that were most directly impacted by COVID and our targeted census communities,” said Diane Vu, director of the Office of Community Partnerships. “We tied covid resources to our census outreach.”

Vu says her office was able to reach these areas using WhatsApp, Facebook posts, targeted text messages, and advertising on Ride-On buses.

78% of Montgomery County responded to this year’s census, which beats 2010’s census record by nearly 2%.