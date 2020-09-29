Officials say E-cigs could have been cause of house fire

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County fire officials say electronic vape pens were the cause of a house fire that left two residents injured in Germantown Monday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Kingsview Ridge on the 13,700 block of Palmetto Circle for the report of a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Two residents were exposed to smoke causing minor injuries. Officials say the smoke alarm went off but their sprinkler system did not function properly.

According to officials, six residents were displaced with a total of $7,000 worth of damage.