Officials say digital divide, disjointed registration contributing to vaccine sign-up problems

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Pharmacies, hospitals, and government clinics are all operating separate sign-up systems in Montgomery County and across the state of Maryland.

Local leaders say with all of these options, residents are running into roadblocks when they try to sign up for appointments.

“It’s leading to confusion and chaos out within the community that is growing frustration to levels unlike anything I’ve seen in 14 years of working in government,” said Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz of the disjointed registration process.

Health officials say access to the internet and technological literacy are also playing a major role in who gets those sought-after shots, and who doesn’t.

“Those doses go very quickly. If you’re digitally challenged in any way, or your fingers don’t work as well anymore, like mine, your ability to fill out that form quickly and get a slot, is very challenging,” said Dr. Raymond Crowel, the county’s head of Health and Human Services.

When WDVM’s Randi Bass asked them how they would feel about a transition to a “one-stop-shop model,” both Dr. Crowel and Albornoz said they would advocate for a simplified sign-up system.

“A one-stop sign up would be an ideal frame for us to have, provided that it has considerations for equity and takes the digital divide into account,” said Dr. Crowel.

“A one-stop registration system, unquestionably, would be the way to go. My concern is that the train, in many ways, has the left building. So, we’re left trying to consolidate as best we can,” said Albornoz.

Montgomery County leaders will meet with state health officials on Tuesday. Council members are expected to press the state on vaccine allotment issues, disparities, equitable distribution, and problems with the sign-up process.