Officials respond to a collapsed building in Hagerstown

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Katie Rhee

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire Department is on the scene of a building located on Jonathan St. and Washington St. in downtown Hagerstown that collapsed at approximately 4:50 pm.

Officials say at least one floor has collapsed and a large amount of water is pouring from the front of the building, the cause of the collapse has not been identified. No injuries have been reported. Jonathan St. has been blocked off, access from Franklin St. has also been cut off.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories