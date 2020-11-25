Officials respond to a collapsed building in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire Department is on the scene of a building located on Jonathan St. and Washington St. in downtown Hagerstown that collapsed at approximately 4:50 pm.
Officials say at least one floor has collapsed and a large amount of water is pouring from the front of the building, the cause of the collapse has not been identified. No injuries have been reported. Jonathan St. has been blocked off, access from Franklin St. has also been cut off.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
