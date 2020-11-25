Officials respond to a collapsed building in Hagerstown

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) -- Some businesses are still struggling since the pandemic began and amidst more restrictions, the restaurant industry is taking yet another hit but there is a new relief program in place to soften the blow.

The Restaurant Relief Grant Program will begin its application process for local restaurants in Montgomery County. The county scaled back to including a 25% capacity limit and close at 10 p.m., due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Those businesses who qualify can receive up to $10,000 to help with losses. This grant is part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $50 million for restaurant relief, the county gets about $8 million to aid its restaurants. Establishments that directly provide food services like food trucks, caterers, and wineries and breweries can all apply. Senegalese restaurant, Koite's Grill owners said if they received the grant, they would use it to pay rent, electricity, and many other expenses. That directly provides food service. The application process is open until December 4th, 2020.