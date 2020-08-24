Montgomery County officials locate a body in the Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer reports a water rescue in the Potomac River in the area of Harrison Island after a body was spotted in the water.

According to officials, water rescue teams deployed boats from Whites Ferry and Edwards Ferry in Montgomery County into the Potomac River. Montgomery County and Fire Rescue were able to retrieve a body from the water, no report of the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.