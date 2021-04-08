Officials remind public of safety tips for hiking trails

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Hikers, bikers and kayakers are taking advantage of this spring weather, but local officials are advising the public to know the risk and prepare for the conditions.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are often called to save hikers who find themselves injured or stranded out on the trail.

Teams regularly utilize helicopters or rescue boats to arrive at several remote parts of the almost 8-mile long trail.

“It’s hard to believe that something so close to the nation’s capital would be so remote,” MCFRS Assistant Chief Alan Butsch said. “But it really is just because of the terrain.”

As things heat up, fire and rescue recommend several tips while you’re out on the trail: