Officials prepare education efforts during school closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a press conference on Wednesday, the state superintendent of Maryland schools says public schools will stay closed for another four weeks through April 24.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” said Dr. Karen Salmon. “However, with the challenges facing our state and our country, we have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our school communities and the communities at large.”

Dr. Salmon says her department is working with all local school superintendents in order to continue education for the rest of the school year. According to Dr. Boyd Michael, the superintendent of Washington County Public Schools (WCPS), the school system will primarily focus on online learning.

Dr. Michael says there will be learning packets for students in Pre-K, kindergarten as well as for children in grades one and two.

And according to Dr. Salmon, the Maryland public school system has set up over 500 food distribution sites across the state. WCPS has 19 sites for children ages 18 and under to pick up free meals.