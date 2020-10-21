OFFICIALS: Potential for reopening rollbacks as COVID-19 cases rise in Montgomery County

The goal is to see less than 30 cases per day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials warn of potential reopening rollbacks if the county continues to see the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases climb.

Numbers are currently averaging to about 90 cases per day. The county’s chief health officer Dr. Travis Gayles says the new data is concerning and the county may look at possible reopening rollbacks, which may include suspending the late-night alcohol sales program and tweaking capacity limits at establishments, but this is only if numbers continue to rise.

Data shows there is also a slight increase in hospitalizations, as well as rates of transmission. Officials say they are closely watching numbers to see if there are improvements and are preparing to take measures, if needed.

Dr. Earl Stoddard of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said, “we are looking at some more holistic potential. ‘Potential’ is the key word there. Rollbacks if our numbers continue to increase or remain very high.”

The county’s goal is to get under 30 cases per day.