Officials give tips for Spring fire safety-grilling and outdoor fires

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With a new season comes new risks for fires. The warmer weather that comes with Spring means more outdoor activities near your house like grilling and bonfires.

According to Washington County Division of Emergency Services Deputy Officer Dave Chisholm, When it comes to grilling, keeping your grill away from your house or deck (whether it’s charcoal or propane) is always the best practice. Proper grill cleanup will also help keep unwanted fires from happening.

When having a bonfire or any other kind of outdoor fire, you need to pay attention to the conditions outside to determine whether it’s safe or not to start a fire. You should be mindful of something called a Red Flag warning, which means an area is more prone to the quick spread of fire.