Officials discuss future of policing in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County could pass a bill that is expected to bring transparency between police and the community.

Recent police-involved shootings have sparked officials to visit policing in the county. The Public Safety Committee wants the bill to focus on data on the use of force, highlighting disparities, and additional de-escalating training for officers. If Bill 45-20, is passed the data will be publicly available which will include numbers on race, ethnicity, gender during interactions like traffic stops and frisks.

Police Chief Marcus Jones supported the bill and emphasized that the bill will enhance transparency. He noted that the department is purchasing a new data management system, which should be operational by 2022.

“This is a critically important next step, one of many more, we will be taking to ensure transparency, which improves police work and I think it helps make our community safe on a number of different levels,” said Gabe Albornoz, Montgomery County Council, VP.

The bill will also require reports to be sent to the council every year by February 1st in addition to other data.