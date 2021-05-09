Officials call for Frederick Alderman’s resignation following misconduct investigation

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Following an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by a Frederick City Alderman, multiple officials, and organizations are calling for his resignation and suspension of his mayoral campaign.

Alderman Roger Wilson was accused of sexual misconduct by fellow Alderman Ben Macshane and the city hired a third party to conduct an investigation.

The concluded report says Wilson’s actions “did not constitute legally actionable sexual harassment,” but multiple local officials say the report does not clear him of wrongdoing.

Included in the report, hired legal investigator Karen Kruger said there is sufficient evidence that Wilson relied on his position to meet these women and he “used a pretense of helping these women as an opportunity to request that they engage in sexual relationships with him.”

Two sitting Frederick County Councilmembers, the County Democratic Central Committee, and Frederick Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak have all issued statements on the report, calling for Wilson’s resignation and suspension of his mayoral campaign.

County Councilmember Kai Hagen

When contacted, Wilson told WDVM he would be providing no additional comment on the matter. He previously indicated he has no intentions of resigning and will continue his campaign for mayor.