MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland’s largest school district, less than a year after MCPS became the first in Maryland to remove police officers from schools, police will again have a presence in buildings.

This reversal comes just three months after a Magruder High School student was shot on campus. Councilmember Will Jawando has been very vocal about his disapproval of police in schools and says officers don’t make schools safer.

“Two students have a disagreement on social media, they meet in the bathroom to fight and one shoots another… it’s horrible, it’s unacceptable, and it should never happen” said Jawando. “But the idea that this program is going to stop that, I don’t agree with.”

The 2.0 program will have community engagement officers at designated workstations in every high school, participating in required MCPS professional development and assisting at major school events. The officers will not respond to routine school discipline incidents.

“The plan that was previously decided upon would have been a middle ground, which is that you would have had police officers nearby but not necessarily present in school,” said Carlean Ponder of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition. “That was a middle ground now we just reverted back to what we had before, which is police will be policing our students, our youth.”

Another component of this new program is addressing the social and emotional needs of students so MCPS has hired 28 social workers to provide more mental health support.

“I am urging you to take a closer look at our multibillion dollar budget, and remember that the children of this county are your priority,” said Grace Simonson, Magruder HS Student Leader. “When you have students testifying every week that mental health resources are necessary, then you should listen.”

A major concern of those against police in school is students of color being disproportionately disciplined. But County Executive Marc Elrich says MCPD agreeing to not arrest students for possessing marijuana will address that issue.

“School to prison pipeline becomes a sentence for people that could last a lifetime in terms of comparing them from being able to get jobs and opportunities,” said Elrich. “We shouldn’t have a policy like that and I’m glad to see the change.”

Other local law enforcement agencies like the sheriff’s office and other local departments will help keep the program running.