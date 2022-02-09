Officers need help in finding a shooter in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect involved in a shooting that happened over the weekend. According to a release, around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers responded to the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believed the incident happened outside and only a short distance from where they found the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact detectives at the 3rd District at 240-773-TIPS or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.

