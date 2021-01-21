Officers investigate bomb threat at Gaithersburg Police Station

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Gaithersburg Police Station was evacuated Thursday afternoon after receiving a call with an anonymous bomb threat.
According to the Gaithersburg Police, the call was received at 1:36 pm with a recorded message, saying there was a bomb near the station.
As a precaution, officials closed Fulks Corner between S Frederick Avenue and Olde Towne Avenue.
“As [a] precaution, staff was evacuated,” GPD Public Information Officer Dan Lane said. “And members of the Montgomery County Fire & Explosives Investigations were requested to check the facility.”
Shortly after 3:30 pm, the station was given the all clear and staff returned to the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App