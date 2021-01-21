Officers investigate bomb threat at Gaithersburg Police Station

Maryland

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE) A late night bike collision left a Gaithersburg man hospitalized.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Gaithersburg Police Station was evacuated Thursday afternoon after receiving a call with an anonymous bomb threat.

According to the Gaithersburg Police, the call was received at 1:36 pm with a recorded message, saying there was a bomb near the station.

As a precaution, officials closed Fulks Corner between S Frederick Avenue and Olde Towne Avenue.

“As [a] precaution, staff was evacuated,” GPD Public Information Officer Dan Lane said. “And members of the Montgomery County Fire & Explosives Investigations were requested to check the facility.”

Shortly after 3:30 pm, the station was given the all clear and staff returned to the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories