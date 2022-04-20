LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — An officer was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect at an apartment complex at the 100 block of Bryan Ct. Wednesday morning.

The suspect opened fire when the Laurel PD’s Emergency Response Team announced their presence at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The warrant was in reference to an attempted murder case, according to Laurel Police.

An officer was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment with conditions not known at this time.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in custody. There is no danger to the public at this time.

There was a strong police presence on the scene of the apartment complex around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

