Officer-involved shooting reported in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials report an officer-involved shooting in the area of South Frederick Ave. near Cedar Ave. in Gaithersburg around 5:52 pm.

No police are reported injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

