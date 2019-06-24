Western Correctional Institution Officer indicted, caught with oxycodone at work

The dept. said Cole appeared under the influence at work

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Western Correctional Institution officer Sergeant was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury Monday after he was caught with 60 oxycodone pills at work.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Sgt. Coyd Cole, 40, of Westernport, Maryland, was indicted with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. Cole has also been suspended by the department, pending the outcome of the case.

Fellow correctional officers searched Cole and found the pills on him when he showed up to work appearing under the influence on March 15 this year, the department said. He faces up to four years in prison and a maximum $25,000 fine for the drug charge and up to $1,000 fine and maximum three years in prison on the smuggling charge.

“Drugs fuel prison violence and puts our dedicated officers at risk,” Secretary Robert L. Green said. “We commend our correctional staff for remaining vigilant in stopping those trying to bring narcotics into our facilities.”

Cole’s photo has not yet been released by the department.