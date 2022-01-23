Officer and victim identified in fatal police chase crash

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The dead passenger and involved officer in the fatal single-vehicle crash that happened after a police pursuit on Jan. 20 in Charles County have been identified by the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Inga Person, 52, of Washington, DC, has been identified as the car’s deceased passenger. Chad Irwin, a 2.5-year veteran, assigned to the Patrol Division of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, has been identified as the officer involved.

On Jan. 20, at around 8 p.m.., Officer Irwin attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry in the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf. Charles County officers chased the car after it didn’t stop. Irwin followed the Toyota Camry northbound on St. Charles Parkway, where the driver lost control of the vehicle near a curve and crashed.

One of the occupants, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second occupant, Person, was pronounced dead at the site. There were no other cars involved in the accident.

With the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, the Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pursuit.