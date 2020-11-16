Office of Home Energy Programs is helping with utility deadlines

MARYLAND (WDVM) — For those Marylanders who are worried about paying their utility bills now that the moratorium has ended, the Department of Human Services is offering some help.

The Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs is helping people meet utility billing deadlines. Affected customers will have 45 days from the date of a termination notice to seek a payment plan or energy assistance. Program eligibility is income-based, but you do not need a turn-off notice to qualify for assistance.

Bill Freeman, Director of the Office of Home Energy Programs at the Maryland Department of Human Services, is urging all those who are affected to be proactive.

“We encourage affected Marylanders to take advantage of the available energy-assistance options and to do so in a timely manner,” said Freeman. “Don’t wait until the last possible minute for a helping hand that could be given now.”

Contact your local Home Energy Program Office for more information.

Washington Co. Community Action Council, Inc.

117 Summit Avenue

Hagerstown, MD 21740

(301) 797-4161

WashingtonCountyOHEP@wccac.org

Frederick Community Action Agency

420 E Patrick Street

PO Box 3929

Frederick, MD 21701

(301) 600-2410

ohep@cityoffrederick.com

Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services

1301 Piccard Drive

Rockville, MD 20850

(240) 777-4450

rapohep@montgomerycountymd.gov

Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission, Inc.

125 Virginia Avenue P.O. Box 2006 Cumberland,

Maryland 21502-221

(301)777-8550

energyassistance@alleganyhrdc.org