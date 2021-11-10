Off-duty officer shot due to “accidental” firearm discharge

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — An off-duty Prince George’s County Police officer was injured this afternoon following an “accidental” firearm discharge.

Chief of Police Malik Aziz said in a press conference that the officer was speaking to a friend around 12:41 p.m. when she was told that there was a crime in progress in the 3100 block of Squire Road.

Chief Aziz said that the officer notified 911 to get more officers and drove to the area, parking her car near the home. He stated that the preliminary investigation says that it appears that the officer accidentally fired her gun while retrieving it, hitting herself once.

Police said that while they have not confirmed whether or not the crime was a robbery, they do know that there was a crime in progress at that location. The suspect is currently not in custody.

The officer, who has been on the force for just over a year, is currently out of surgery and in stable condition.