Off-duty officer shooting victim’s family seeks civil suit

William's family set up a Go Fund Me page for help coving funeral expenses

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — One week after the deadly shooting involving an off-duty pentagon police officer, one of the victims’ family plans to file a civil suit.

Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson were shot dead in Takoma Park last week. Since then, David Hall Dixon was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and one count of attempted.

It was later found Dixon had prior incidents which included drawing his weapon on a homeless woman. Takoma Park Police filed additional charges for the assault but said in a statement they were never made aware, by statements made by Mr. Dixon or anyone else of the incident.

Williams’s family set up a Go Fund Me page for help covering funeral expenses.

