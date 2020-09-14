Off-duty lifeguards save teen from drowning in Potomac River

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities said a 17-year-old boy tried to swim across the Potomac River from Virginia to Maryland and almost drowned, until two off-duty lifeguards saved his life.

Montgomery County authorities said the lifeguards performed CPR on the teen Sunday and had him breathing again before emergency officials arrived. County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the teen started on the Sandy Landing side in Virginia but about halfway through, the current pulled the teen under.

Credit: Pete Piringer

Piringer said the lifeguards jumped into action when they saw the commotion from the Maryland side. The teen was in stable condition Sunday night. Piringer said the current in that area is strong and someone drowned near there earlier this year.

