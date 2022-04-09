FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The downtown Frederick community is welcoming a new business that opened Saturday set to help the people of Frederick live a healthier life.

Allison and Jason Jachowski started Odin CrossFit with three simple goals in mind; stay humble, live healthy, and be happy.

These mantras ring throughout the entire gymnasium, as people work together to reach their fitness goals, building community and family all along the way.

“I think that one of the big goals in addition to getting more physically fit and making a healthier life is just an overall mindset is understanding,” Owner Jason Jackowshi said. “We live by the humble, healthy, happy mantra, and we’re trying to help people take that and apply it not only to their physical fitness in life but also in everything that they go through on a daily basis to overall improve their quality.”

Odin CrossFit offers group classes that are coach-led from start to finish, as well as specialty classes like yoga, barbell club, and skills & mobility.