HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — October is National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month.

Health officials at Meritus Medical Center say, over the past five years, Washington County has had one of the highest rates of SIDS in Maryland. They say one of the main causes of SIDS is if a baby is not positioned correctly when going to sleep, or if they are in an unsafe sleeping environment.

Officials from the birthing center at Meritus say parents should be thinking about where they are laying their child down and what’s around them.

“Put babies on their back its the most important position, but we also need to talk about a safe sleep environment, where you’re putting them down, so that they are in their own crib, on a surface that’s flat, no extra blankets, nothing should be in that crib but the baby,” Lori Sprecher said, the birthing center manager. Health officials say they have parents watch safe sleep videos before leaving the hospital with their newborns.