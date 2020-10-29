October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and survivors want to share their story

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

In efforts to promote awareness on this topic, every October advocates come together to discuss the impact of the trauma to help other victims.

Sara Schulting Kranz is a survivor of sexual assault and relational trauma. Kranz was first assaulted at the age of 17, which resulted in the birth of her first child.

With all the pain she endured, she felt hopeless and undervalued.

Although Kranz was a victim of abuse, she did not allow her circumstances to define her. She eventually got married and spent 17-years with a man she envisioned her life with.

However, the man she adored revealed that he was gay and suffered from multiple addictions.

Kranz quickly found herself at an all-time low. She questioned her life and encountered moments of hopelessness.

She spent time with nature and allowed herself to grieve. Kranz decided that she will not allow her unfortunate circumstances to stop her from living life.

She reached out for help, with time she became a survivor of trauma. Now Kranz is dedicated to helping other women overcome hardship.

“At the core of who I am, lies a teacher; I would rather share my knowledge of growth and healing for the betterment of others than anything else in the world,” said Kranz.

