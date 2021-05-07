Oakdale High School was nationally recognized with the Maryland Green Schools Program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools are continuing their efforts to become more eco-sustainable, and now we can literally say one of their schools is going green.

Oakdale High School was nationally recognized with the Maryland Green Schools Award Program. This accomplishment recognizes the school’s effort in building an environmentally friendly environment and allows students to advance their environmental education.

This recognition doesn’t come easy either, in order to be Green School certified, all year round, schools must demonstrate the ability to combine sustainable environmental practices, environmental curriculums, professional development, and community engagement all throughout their studies.

“It was really a whole-school effort, from recycling efforts, professional learning for staff, classroom activities, and beginning to compost in our cafeteria, I am proud of the persistence and dedication of our students,” said Oakdale High principal Lisa Smith said.

The other FCPS schools in the program are Centerville Elementary, Urbana High, Wolfsville Elementary, and Yellow Springs Elementary.