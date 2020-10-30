Nutrition is linked to mental and physical improvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — New research from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Abbott, and the U.S. Air Force, reported that the right nutrition is connected to physical and cognitive performance in active duty men and women in the U.S. Air Force.

In a blind study scientists divided 148 participants into two groups for 12 weeks.

During the initial weeks, both groups performed equally. One group was then given a prototype nutritional drink, and the other group received a placebo.

Scientists discovered the group that received the nutritional drink performed better.

The study showed that exercise – along with a high-protein nutrition drink containing lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, vitamin D, and beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate – resulted in notable changes compared to exercise alone.

Adam Strang, Ph.D., lead investigator with the Air Force Research Laboratory, stated, “This research confirms that a nutritional supplement with the right nutrients can support and facilitate those improvements when paired with balanced exercise training. We hope to use this knowledge now and, in the future, to better prepare them for the complex and diverse mission sets they are facing.”

Experts say with the right nutrition most adults can mold their bodies to work more efficiently.