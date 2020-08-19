Nursing unit at Frederick Health earns national award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — An average day doesn’t exist for nurses at Frederick Health Hospital. Even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses of the 3A Neuroscience Orthopedic unit show up every day.

“What I notice with this team right away is they are genuine, sincere and determined. They come to work everyday to take care of their patients,” explained nurse manager of the 3A unit, Patti Buckmaster.

Recently, the team applied for the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses PRISM award, which stands for “Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg.” It was the first time they’d put their team in for the recognition.

The team was one of fourteen across the country to win the award, and the first unit in Maryland to be given the recognition.

“I think there was a lot of happy tears just for all the work that went into it and the recognition, it meant so much to everybody,” explained clinical nurse specialist with the 3A unit, Mandy Yinger, “I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”

The unit provides care for surgical patients, some of whom are undergoing brain and spinal operations.

The award highlights leadership, positive patient outcomes, and evidence-based practices.

“I think sometimes when you do the work, you don’t necessarily see the bigger picture, so this application helped [3A nurses] process that and prove that the work they’re doing is amazing,” said Yinger.

During the pandemic, the group of about 35 nurses suddenly transitioned to caring for COVID-19 patients.

“Going from a clean surgical unit to a isolation infectious disease unit overnight and all the changes that were happening so rapidly, I think getting this award designation during that time just really solidified the amazing team that we have,” Yinger explained.

The 3A medical-surgical unit will carry the distinction for three years.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM