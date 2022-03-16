HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County announced relocations of numerous county divisions from 80 West Baltimore Street Administrative Annex to 747 Northern Avenue in Hagerstown.

The following county divisions will relocate on April 11:

Permits and Inspection

Engineering

Planning and Zoning

The county says there should be no disruptions to daily operations due to the move. Staff will be operating in the new location starting April 11.

Parking will be available for the public next to the building.

