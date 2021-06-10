Novavax unveils plans for new Vaccines Innovation Campus and global HQ

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan paid a visit to the site of the future Novavax headquarters in Gaithersburg.

The biotechnology company is developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, including COVID-19. On Thursday, the company unveiled its planned 180,000 square foot Vaccines Innovation Campus and global headquarters.

There are over 2,700 life sciences firms in Maryland. Governor Hogan says these companies have played an outsized role in the fight against COVID-19.

Even though Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have already released their vaccines, once it’s released, the Novavax vaccine — which is in the late stages of clinical trials — will still be a tool to help the world.

“The global fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Hogan. “The Novavax vaccine candidate is going to be a crucial tool in continuing to address the rise of variant strains and future outbreaks around the world.”

Although the company is still in the process of developing a vaccine, CEO Stanley Erck says this is just a part of the global health company’s ongoing efforts in tackling future threats to public health.

“The finish is just the starting line for us and as a leading growing vaccine company,” said Erck. “We’re proud of where we are today, excited about where we’re going, and thrilled to be doing it all here in Maryland. “