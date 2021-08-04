Novavax reaches vaccine agreement with the EMA

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — With its COVID-19 vaccine ready to hit the market soon, Novavax announced it has signed a major deal.

On Wednesday, the Gaithersburg-based biotechnology company announced it has finalized a deal with the European Commission, and it will cover the purchase of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine with the option for an additional 100 million doses through 2023.

“As new coronavirus variants are spreading in Europe and around the world, this new contract with a company that is already testing its vaccine successfully against these variants is an additional safeguard for the protection of our population. It further strengthens our broad vaccine portfolio, to the benefit of Europeans and our partners worldwide,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The company is working to complete its rolling submission for NVX-CoV2373 to the European Medicines Agency by the third quarter of 2021.