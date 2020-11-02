Novavax plans to add 400 new jobs by 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The vaccine developer, Novavax, has announced plans to expand into a new R&D, manufacturing, and office facility, in Montgomery County.

The company, which is headquartered in Gaithersburg, is planning to take 122,000-square-feet of space at 700 Quince Orchard Road. This new space will help accommodate the companies growing pipeline of vaccine candidates.

In addition to the physical building expansion, Novavax has announced that it will also be adding at least 400 new local jobs by December 2024.

In a statement, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said:

“Novavax’s decision to expand its operations in Montgomery County shows how important we are as a life science hub and why companies are looking to expand their operations here. With assets like NIH and FDA along with our proximity to Washington, D.C., we have a lot to offer and companies like Novavax see the value of locating their businesses here in Montgomery County.”

The company expects to add the majority of the new positions by March 2021.