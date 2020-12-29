Novavax begins phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Gaithersburg based company, Novavax announced the beginning of the phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax is only the fifth candidate to reach this third phase of testing in the country. Based on phases 1 and 2, the vaccine provoked an immune response and appeared to be safe, but the trial needs 30,000 adult volunteers to help determine efficacy.

Two-thirds of the people who participate will receive two injections 21 days apart, and the other third will receive a placebo.

Novavax says their vaccine will be similar in efficiency to the other approved vaccines, but Dr. Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax says there are differences such as how it is stored and created.

If the vaccine gets approval 60 million doses will be headed to the U.K. in the spring.