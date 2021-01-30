North Carolina man found dead behind Hagerstown hotel

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after Hagerstown Police Department (HPD) responded to the Plaza Inn and Suites early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of Dual Highway just before 5 a.m., where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the rear parking lot.

The victim has been identified as Roderick Rashan, 40, of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Detectives, along with the Western Maryland Crime Lab, were on the scene to process the crime scene.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and no other information was released.

They are asking the public who may have additional information to contact Detective Brashears at 301-790-3700 ext. 238 or kbrashears@hagerstownpd.org.