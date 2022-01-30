North American rod and gun hosts fundraiser for a good cause

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the North American Rod and Gun club were able to get in tune with their artistic side during their members in motion paint event.

N.A.R.G.C. has been an active organization since the mid-1900s, and part of what they do is teach women about firearms and self-defense. During their painting event, they were able to raise money to go toward supporting that important cause.

Participants were able to try out their painting skills with guidance from a certified Bob Ross instructor.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will hire more instructors to teach women about self-defense.

“The proceeds from today’s event will actually go toward not only the one on one shooting chapter in our team, training aids and for the structures, but they are also for the North American Rod and Gun Club because the two are very close assets to each other to allow women to continue to learn and educate, Member Rebecca Hafer explained.

The North American Rod and Gun club are also currently accepting membership applications for anyone who is interested.