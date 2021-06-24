Non-profit, Feed the Fridge, installs first fridge in Prince George’s Co.

RIVERDALE, Md. (WDVM) — In another effort to eliminate hunger by targeting some of those underserved communities with new ways to get out fresh meals, the Feed the Fridge program installed the very first fridge in Prince George’s County.

Feed the Fridge is expanding in our area, feeding thousands of families. They just installed their 21st fridge in Riverdale, Maryland, making it the first in the county. Anyone who might be in need can find the refrigerator outside of the Maryland Latin American Youth Center. It will be stocked with food donated by local restaurants.

Mark Bucher, owner of Medium Rare Restaurant in Bethesda and founder of Feed the Fridge, says he saw a need for a program to reach people facing food insecurity issues. They will stock the fridge with 100 meals per day.

“This is a community effort to solve it. We are the impetus. We are doing everything we can, but we need everyone’s help to make this happen, and we’re happy to be here in Prince George’s County,” Bucher said.

Feed the Fridge raises money through donations to pay restaurants to provide the daily meals. To donate, go to feedthefridge.org.

The program also reaches Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County.