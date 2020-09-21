No special session planned, say Leaders of the Maryland General Assembly

A sign indicates the Maryland State House, which is normally open daily to the public, is closed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., due to concerns about coronavirus. The Maryland General Assembly is scheduled to meet in the building Sunday afternoon. Lawmakers are working to complete work on priority legislation in case they decide to close the legislative session before its scheduled April 6 adjournment because of the virus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Leaders of the Maryland General Assembly say they don’t plan on holding a special session this year.

House Speaker, Adrienne Jones, and Senate President, Bill Ferguson, said lawmakers need more time to work on legislation especially with the upcoming election.

The general assembly adjourned three weeks early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were plans for a special session in May, but those plans were canceled as the virus continued to spread across the state.

As of now, the general assembly is scheduled to convene in January for its regular 90-day session.

