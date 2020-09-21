No special session planned, say Leaders of the Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Leaders of the Maryland General Assembly say they don’t plan on holding a special session this year.
House Speaker, Adrienne Jones, and Senate President, Bill Ferguson, said lawmakers need more time to work on legislation especially with the upcoming election.
The general assembly adjourned three weeks early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were plans for a special session in May, but those plans were canceled as the virus continued to spread across the state.
As of now, the general assembly is scheduled to convene in January for its regular 90-day session.
