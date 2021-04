SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to a home located in the area of 13000 block of North Gate Lane in Silver Spring to reports of a fire.

Units are operating at a house fire in the 13000 blk of North Gate Ln, Silver Spring. All occupants are accounted for, no injuries. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/FCWHy4xkb3 — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) April 23, 2021

Officials say the fire was located in attic and on the roof of the home, there was also a partial roof collapse. According to officials the fire involved solar panels. No reported injuries.