No late-night alcohol sales in Montgomery County; vote on further restrictions delayed

No late-night alcohol sales after 10pm in Montgomery County; vote on further restrictions delayed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Montgomery County, the council meeting scheduled to vote on restrictions has been put on hold.

The county reports positive cases have been coming in at over 100 a day for at least the past week. Officials announced considering taking steps back with restrictions if numbers continue to spike.

Thursday an executive order was introduced on a plan to cut back on child care, activities, restaurants, playgrounds, sports and the capacity of 50% bars and restaurants.

A program put in place allowed qualified establishments to serve alcohol until midnight, but officials announced late-night alcohol sales are now prohibited after 10 p.m. However, some surrounding jurisdictions could have an impact on cases, as regulations differ.

“If other local jurisdictions don’t follow suit then it very much limits the impact of our scaling back because people are just going to cross to a restaurant that has 50% capacity,” said Gabe Albornoz, Montgomery County Councilmember.

A public hearing and a vote on the executive order for the council is scheduled next week, Tuesday, November 10th.