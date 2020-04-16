No joy in Mudville: Opening Day in Hagerstown but no baseball

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day for the Hagerstown Suns.

And this was supposed to be an especially exciting opener for the Suns since they are a minor league affiliate of last year’s World Series champions, the Washington Nationals. But aside from having to forego opening the stadium gates because of the public health emergency, the city of Hagerstown is taking an especially hard hit since the Suns are the number one tourist attraction for the city.

“Forget the social aspect of it,” says Dan Spedden, president of VisitHagerstown.com. “All the excitement and the camaraderie. Consider the lack of commerce. This is a $3.5 million to $5 million loss for the city if there’s no baseball this year. It’s devastating to the team and all the vendors and contractors that serve the stadium. No one’s getting a paycheck out of this lack of playing. That’s a terrible loss.”

Suns general manager Travis Painter is equally glum. “Opening day is when we get to see familiar faces, to get to say hello and catch up on the offseason, what they did in the wintertime. And we’re not going to really get to do that this year.”

Another reason for so much disappointment on this Opening Day: this is the Suns’ 40th anniversary and the team was looking forward to a special celebration for their home opener to mark the occasion.