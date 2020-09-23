No injuries reported after plane crash at Hagerstown Airport

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Emergency crews were called to the Hagerstown Airport just before noon on Wednesday when a plane crashed with two people on board.

Dispatchers said the single engine two-seat airplane crashed, but did not catch fire. The two people on board were not injured, according to dispatchers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Dispatchers could not confirm if the plane was landing or taking off when it crashed.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

