No criminal charges for Montgomery County Police Officer involved in fatal shooting

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Officer who shot and killed a man during a “no-knock” raid in Potomac, Maryland will not face any criminal charges.

Howard County State’s Attorney Office conducted the investigation and ruled that the unidentified officer was justified in the use of deadly force that killed 21-year-old Duncan Lemp in March of last year.

The report stated that officers executed a high-risk warrant related to firearms and Lemp was in possession of illegal firearms. Police reports stated that Lemp was prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms in the State of Maryland until the age of 30, due to his criminal history as a juvenile.

The report cited that Lemp refused to obey lawful commands and had a rifle in the room where officers found him. The report also stated that an officer can use deadly force if a suspect poses a significant threat to officers or others involved.