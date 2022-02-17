No charges filed against two Frederick Police officers after shooting

Smith says that the body camera video will not be released at this time

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a police-involved shooting that left three people shot — two Frederick Police officers, and the shooter — no charges will be filed against the officers.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith, released a statement after reviewing their body camera footage. Smith said in a statement to WDVM 25 that the shooting was legally justified under state law.

Smith also says that the use of deadly force from Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary.

“As done in previous police-involved shootings, a full declination report detailing the evidence and the decision-making process, as it relates to the use of force, will be released by our office upon the conclusion of the criminal case,” Smith says in a statement.

As for Lewis, he is facing the attempted first-degree murder of two officers. Lewis who remains in the hospital will have a bond review in the Frederick County District Court when he is released from the hospital.

