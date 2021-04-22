No Arm Left Behind: Maryland expands walk up vaccinations at some mass vax sites

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland has reached a benchmark 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As part of Governor Hogan’s “No Arm Left Behind” plan, the state is opening walk-up vaccinations at six mass vaccination sites to get even more shots in arms.
Walk up times and vaccination capacity may vary depending on demand, so it might be best to go early. Officials say additional walk-up opportunities will be announced soon.
Starting Thursday, walk-up vaccinations will be available at these six sites:
M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.*
Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only
Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, MD 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.*
Wicomico Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
If you’d rather have an appointment and be guaranteed a shot, schedule an appointment here or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.