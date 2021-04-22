No Arm Left Behind: Maryland expands walk up vaccinations at some mass vax sites

FILE – In this April 9, 2021 file photo syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain. =Countries in the European Union have ramped up the vaccination after sluggish start. The uptick comes as countries across Europe also grapple with a rise in infections that has pushed the EU’s overall number of confirmed cases close to 30 million. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland has reached a benchmark 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As part of Governor Hogan’s “No Arm Left Behind” plan, the state is opening walk-up vaccinations at six mass vaccination sites to get even more shots in arms.

Walk up times and vaccination capacity may vary depending on demand, so it might be best to go early. Officials say additional walk-up opportunities will be announced soon.

Starting Thursday, walk-up vaccinations will be available at these six sites:

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.*

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.*

Wicomico Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you’d rather have an appointment and be guaranteed a shot, schedule an appointment here or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.