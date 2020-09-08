Nine major bio-pharma companies commit to safety, integrity in vaccine development

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several major bio-pharma companies came together to pledge a commitment to safety in the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.

One of those companies, Novavax, has roots in our backyard. A statement from the Gaithersburg-based company says the eight companies that signed the pledge have also collectively created dozens of vaccines for other diseases.

AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi all committed to “uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.”

A statement from Novavax says the companies pledge to:

Always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority.

Continue to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards regarding the conduct of clinical trials and the rigor of manufacturing processes.

Only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA.

Work to ensure a sufficient supply and range of vaccine options, including those suitable for global access.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM