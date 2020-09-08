Nine major bio-pharma companies commit to safety, integrity in vaccine development

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several major bio-pharma companies came together to pledge a commitment to safety in the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
One of those companies, Novavax, has roots in our backyard. A statement from the Gaithersburg-based company says the eight companies that signed the pledge have also collectively created dozens of vaccines for other diseases.
AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi all committed to “uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.”
A statement from Novavax says the companies pledge to:
- Always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority.
- Continue to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards regarding the conduct of clinical trials and the rigor of manufacturing processes.
- Only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA.
- Work to ensure a sufficient supply and range of vaccine options, including those suitable for global access.
