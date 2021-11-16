NIH, Children’s National Hospital to track long-term impacts of COVID-19 on young people

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda is recruiting participants for a study on the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children and young adults.

With the help of Children’s National Hospital in D.C., the study will track over 1,000 people who previously tested positive for the virus, even if they were asymptomatic. Participants can range in age from newborn all the way up to 21.

Researchers will monitor both their physical and mental health through follow-up appointments every few months for the next three years.

“Participants will receive a full physical examination and undergo a complete medical history. Study physicians will collect a variety of baseline samples, including blood, nasal swabs, stool, and urine. An optional genetic analysis may be performed to identify potential genetic risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes. Participants also will undergo scans of their hearts and other organs,” NIH/NIAID said in a statement. “At these follow-up visits, participants will undergo additional scans, sample analyses, questionnaires, and other means of tracking their health, development, and overall quality of life, including their mental and social well-being.”

NIH predicts the study will take about six years to complete.

For contact information and additional details about the study from NIH, click here.