NFL’s Ty Johnson cheered on by Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Allegancy County Sheriff’s Office with Detroit Lions’ Ty Johnson. Johnson was born and raised in Cumberland, Md.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detroit Lions’ Running Back Ty Johnson was far from home playing in Green Bay, Wisconsin Monday night, but some familiar fans came out to support him from the stands.

A few officials from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Patrol surprised Johnson playing against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

Johnson, 22, was born in Cumberland, Maryland and graduated from Fort Hill High School, according to the University of Maryland’s 2018 football roster. He was the No. 186 pick in Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing all four years with the UMD Terrapins.