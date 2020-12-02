Newly elected member to serve Montgomery County’s Board of Education

New officers for the board will be announced Thursday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools will now have a newly elected member to serve on the board of education.

Lynne Harris was sworn in Tuesday after succeeding Jeanette Dixon, who did not seek re-election this year. Harris was elected to serve the at-large role on the board, followed by re-elected, long-time members Shebra Evans serving District 4 and Rebecca Smondrowski serving District 2.

Evans was elected to her first four-year term on the board in 2016. Smondrowski was elected to her second four-year term also in 2016.

All members were sworn in at the Carver Educational Services Center. Due to the pandemic, the event was closed to the public.

“I’m very much looking forward to taking that seat at the board table and just digging in on day one, bringing my experience as an advocate, as a teacher, as a parent,” said Lynne Harris, MCPS Board of Education, at-large member.

The election of new officers for the board will take place during the board’s virtual business meeting on December 3rd, 2020.