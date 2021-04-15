Newest addition to the Hagerstown Cultural Trail brings music to community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The City of Hagerstown is introducing the newest addition to the Cultural Trail, which is a Möller pipe display.

The newest addition of the cultural trail is in the heart of downtown: if you press a few buttons, the Möller pipes blast music. However, there’s more that this exhibit will bring to Hagerstown than just good beats.

The original artwork was commissioned by the city of Hagerstown to bring in tourism and to improve the city’s livability, according to the Director of the Department of Parks and Engineering for Hagerstown, Rodney Tissue.

The local artist, David Gibney, said he finds beauty in composing neglected remains and bringing new life. He said the pipes bursting out from the brick symbolizes the continuing legacy of the Möller company.

“They were basically one of the primary, you know, companies they employed up at one time up to 400 people in Hagerstown,” said Gibney. “Actually, when I was putting it up, I had people stopping saying, my grandfather worked at mall and my dad worked at mall, you know, so it was a pride and joy of Hagerstown.”

“I think it’s been very popular this particular piece because of the Möller tradition, so many people in this community, worked or had family members have worked at Möller,” said Tissue.

Gibney said this exhibit is intended to keep the Möller history alive in the city to this day.